Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RA opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

