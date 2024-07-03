Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of RA opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
