Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

