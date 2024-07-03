Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $185.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

