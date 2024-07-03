Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

