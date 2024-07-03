Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

