Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

