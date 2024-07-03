Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331,382 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Altimmune Stock: Is Its GLP-1 Drug the Next Ozempic Killer?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.