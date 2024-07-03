9,509 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

