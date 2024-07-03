Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

