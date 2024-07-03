Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Invests $156,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
