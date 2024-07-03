Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 803.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 291,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,119,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 329,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

