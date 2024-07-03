Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.