Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

