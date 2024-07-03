Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $331,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

