FY2025 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Acasti Pharma in a report issued on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 2.4 %

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.