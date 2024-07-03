FY2025 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Acasti Pharma in a report issued on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30.
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
