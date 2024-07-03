Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 21,080 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of GATX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 155.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

