Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.