Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
Shares of PL stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
