Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 6,194 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

TTE opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

