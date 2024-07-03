Talbot Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,647 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 204.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

