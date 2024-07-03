American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.