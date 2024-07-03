American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

