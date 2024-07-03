Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.7% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

