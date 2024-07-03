Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,763,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $906.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.