Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 475 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $184.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.20. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $251.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

