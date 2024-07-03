Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

