Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

