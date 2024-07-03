Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 189,088 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

