Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,011,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,181,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

