Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,465,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,982,000 after purchasing an additional 259,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

