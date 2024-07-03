Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

