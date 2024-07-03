FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $254,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

