iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fidato Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fidato Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.82 and a 200 day moving average of $510.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

