National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.60

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 44434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in National Bank by 1,015.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

