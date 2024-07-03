Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.53

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 175819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $685.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Portillo’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

