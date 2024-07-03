Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.53

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 110263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.