United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $324.98

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $324.98 and last traded at $323.56, with a volume of 67541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.45, for a total transaction of $1,153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.45, for a total transaction of $1,153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,944 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,082. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

