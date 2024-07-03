Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.25

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 38189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $531.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

