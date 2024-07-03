Park National (NYSE:PRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.40

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.40 and last traded at $142.21, with a volume of 16012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Institutional Trading of Park National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 6,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

