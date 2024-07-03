EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 29643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $875.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

EVE last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

