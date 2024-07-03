First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.31

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 33527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

