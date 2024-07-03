iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.11

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 20126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

