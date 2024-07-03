iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.11

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 20126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
