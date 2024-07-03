iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.11

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 20126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

