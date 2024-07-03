Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 571,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,976,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,475 shares of company stock valued at $248,636 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

