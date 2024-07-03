Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 1,054,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,067,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

