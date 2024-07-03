MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 65,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 473,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.