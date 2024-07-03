NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,905,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 29,371,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NU (NYSE:NU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 47.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NU by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

