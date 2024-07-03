Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Decreases By 5.3%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 914,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,309.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $135,974. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $69.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.20 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

