Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSM opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

