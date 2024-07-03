i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in June

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 27,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 325,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150,141 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 182,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

