Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $747,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $186.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

