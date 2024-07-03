Capital One Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,287 call options.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,317,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

