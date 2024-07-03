FY2024 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued on Sunday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

NYSE:LYV opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

