Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immersion Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immersion in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the software maker will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

